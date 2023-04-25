Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

