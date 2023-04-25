Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 72.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.