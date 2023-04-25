Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

