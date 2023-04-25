Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $412.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.42 and a 200 day moving average of $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $310.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

