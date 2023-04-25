Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 443.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

