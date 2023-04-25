Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

