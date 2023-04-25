Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

