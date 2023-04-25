Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

