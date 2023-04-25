Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Green Plains worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 714.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,971.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

