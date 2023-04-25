Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

