Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

