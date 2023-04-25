Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $4.80 Price Target at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

