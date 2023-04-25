Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

