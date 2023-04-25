Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.37

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7498 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

