Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CFO Ron J. Copher Acquires 2,200 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 811,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.