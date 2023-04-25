GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.81

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 922252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

