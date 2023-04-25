Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 1,577,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,433. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

