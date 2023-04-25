Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.37. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 743,690 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

