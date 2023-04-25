Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $690,869.58 and $301.83 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

