General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31), with a volume of 911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6,037.74%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

