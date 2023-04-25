General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GD opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.13. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

