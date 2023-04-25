Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $4.20 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.00023986 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

