GateToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $787,832.29 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00018729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $517.71 million and $787,832.29 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019939 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,254.20 or 0.99952964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002329 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,785,756 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,785,756.34981471 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.23440179 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $501,649.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

