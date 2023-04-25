GateToken (GT) Price Hits $5.23 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00019103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $511.66 million and approximately $504,871.35 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,785,756 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,785,755.9498147 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.22505692 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $389,523.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

