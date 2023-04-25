G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) vs. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for G. Willi-Food International and , as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G. Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International 8.44% 7.48% 6.86% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International $498.33 million 0.36 $11.81 million $0.85 15.06 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G. Willi-Food International has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

G. Willi-Food International beats on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

