FS Bancorp (FSBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.