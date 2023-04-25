FS Bancorp (FSBW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

