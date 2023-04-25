Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.74. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.84.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.