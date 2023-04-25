Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Financial Contrast

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 53.25% 11.12% 10.78% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Franco-Nevada pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $169.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Fresnillo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 22.06 $700.60 million $3.65 41.45 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.87 $271.90 million N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresnillo.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Fresnillo on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

