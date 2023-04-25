Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after buying an additional 135,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $3,260,109 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

