Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,583,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

