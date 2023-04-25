Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NYSE BG opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

