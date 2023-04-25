Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.