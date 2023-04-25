Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Up 165,000%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating) rose 165,000% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Fortem Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Fortem Resources

(Get Rating)

Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.