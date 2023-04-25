Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.48

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 70049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.58) to £151 ($188.58) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.35) to £160 ($199.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.38) to £140 ($174.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,436.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

