Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 5,810,061 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810,061 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.4 %

DOCU traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. 645,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $92.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

