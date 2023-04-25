Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

SHW stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.06. 528,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.