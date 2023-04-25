Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $627.57 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,355,033 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 2.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.39% of Amphenol worth $627,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 608,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

