Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $487.99 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,341 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.37% of Salesforce worth $487,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $9,236,420. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $192.25. The stock had a trading volume of 823,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,659. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

