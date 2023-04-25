Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $34.70 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,608 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

