Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $259.51 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $259,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,314. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average is $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.