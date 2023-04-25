Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $13.64 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112,183 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $12,569,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,538. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.