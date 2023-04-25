Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 3.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.62% of Charles Schwab worth $930,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858,689. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

