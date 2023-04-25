Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 20,188 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,559,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $679,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $12.90 on Tuesday, hitting $241.45. 2,664,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,039. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.