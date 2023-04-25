Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 20,188 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,559,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $679,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE DHR traded down $12.90 on Tuesday, hitting $241.45. 2,664,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,039. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
