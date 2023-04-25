Flare (FLR) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $462.51 million and $4.95 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,637,256,193 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,637,256,193.496412 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03204195 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,810,250.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

