Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

