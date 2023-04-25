Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.