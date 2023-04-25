Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
