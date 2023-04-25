Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.02. 165,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.