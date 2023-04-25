Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.04. 3,143,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

