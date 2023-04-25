First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $220.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.48.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $221.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 86.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

